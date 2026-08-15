Global Tiranga Relay connects Indians, friends of India across over 40 countries

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Independence Day 2026 saw a unique global celebration as the Tiranga travelled across the world following the path of the rising sun.

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Sharing the details in a press release, the Ministry of Culture said that the Suryapath Tiranga journey began at 1:30 AM IST in Suva, Fiji, as the Tiranga was hoisted at the first point of the relay.

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From Fiji, the symbolic journey followed the path of the rising sun, moving westward across New Zealand, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar.

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At every mission and post, the National Flag was hoisted, creating a continuous visual relay of the Tiranga across time zones and continents. By 8:00 AM, the journey had reached Bangladesh, followed by Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, carrying the message of India's pride and unity across the region, the statement said.

The relay continued westward through Uzbekistan and Oman, reaching the United Arab Emirates at 9:45 AM and finally Qatar at 10:30 AM IST. In just nine hours, the Tiranga travelled symbolically from the earliest light of day in the Pacific to West Asia, connecting 21 countries and missions/posts through one shared national symbol. Suryapath Tiranga thus transformed the rising sun into a global relay of patriotism--showing that wherever the sun rises, the spirit of the Tiranga follows, connecting Indians and friends of India across the world in the celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026.

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Speaking on the special initiative under Har Ghar Tiranga 2026, Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, said, "Suryapath Tiranga carries the spirit of India across the world through our nation's powerful symbol--the Tiranga. Following the path of the rising sun, this unique relay connects our missions and the Indian diaspora in a shared celebration of India's unity, heritage and democratic values. It is an invitation to Indians everywhere to come together and to share with the world the enduring spirit of Bharat."

The release noted how from 10:45 AM IST onwards, the Suryapath Tiranga continued its westward journey, moving across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Russia, Kenya, Israel, Egypt and South Africa. With each successive flag hoisting, the Tiranga traversed a new time zone and geography, carrying the spirit of India's Independence Day across West Asia, Africa and Eurasia. By 12:30 PM IST, the relay had reached Pretoria, symbolically linking the Indian tricolour with the diverse landscapes and communities of the African continent.

The journey then moved into Europe, with the Tiranga being hoisted successively in Latvia, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Morocco and Iceland. From Riga at 12:45 PM to Reykjavik at 3:00 PM IST, the relay created a remarkable chain of celebrations across Europe, demonstrating the global reach of India's national flag and the shared enthusiasm of Indian missions and communities abroad, the release highlighted.

As the Suryapath Tiranga moved further west, the journey crossed the Atlantic towards the Americas.

The release underlined how the Tiranga has transformed the movement of the sun into a powerful global relay--one flag, carried symbolically across continents, connecting Indians and friends of India around the world on Independence Day. (ANI)

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