Global wheat prices spike post Ukraine war, India export ban

United Nations, June 6

The prices of wheat have jumped in the international markets after India announced a ban on the export of the grain and due to the reduced production prospects in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, the UN food agency has said.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Price Index averaged 157.4 points in May 2022, down 0.6 per cent from April. The index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of commonly-traded food commodities, however, remained 22.8 per cent higher than in May 2021.

“International wheat prices rose for a fourth consecutive month, up 5.6 per cent in May, to average 56.2 per cent above their value last year and only 11 per cent below the record high reached in March 2008,” it said on Friday.

“The steep increase in wheat prices was in response to an export ban announced by India amid concerns over crop conditions in several leading exporting countries as well as reduced production prospects in Ukraine because of the war,” it said.

Last month, India announced that it was banning wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by the scorching heat wave. Wheat exports were allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Indian Government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had told the ministerial meeting on “global food security call to action” chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken under the US Presidency of the UNSC that “India is committed to ensuring that such adverse impact on food security is mitigated and the vulnerable cushioned against sudden changes.” — PTI

75 MT grain could be stuck: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday there could be as much as 75 million tonnes of wheat stuck in Ukraine by this autumn and that Kyiv wanted anti-ship weapons that could secure the safe passage of its exports.

UN food agency flags concern