Globe trot: Indian expert awarded neuroscience honour

PTI

Washington: Abhilasha Joshi, an Indian neuroscientist, was awarded the Early Career Award by the Society of Neuroscience, which recognises young neuroscientists for outstanding research and educational pursuit in an international setting. Joshi, currently a visiting researcher at the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown in Lisbon, Portugal, was awarded the Peter and Patricia Gruber International Research Award by the society, according to an official press release. PTI

India, UK share climate action goals, says minister

London: Britain’s newest Indian-origin Cabinet minister, Claire Coutinho, has spoken of the shared energy and climate change goals between the two countries in her first major diaspora speech as UK Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero. The 38-year-old Goan-origin Conservative MP joked about setting somewhat of a trend as the latest British Indian member in frontline British politics at a diaspora Diwali reception organised by India Global Forum here on Thursday evening.

#United States of America USA #Washington