Globe Trot: Indonesia seeds clouds to block rainfall after floods

PTI

Tanah Datar: Indonesian authorities seeded clouds on Wednesday, trying to prevent further rain and flash floods after deluges that hit the country’s Sumatra Island over the weekend left at least 58 people dead. Indonesia's Meteorology Agency said the danger of extreme rainfall would continue until next week. AP

Pakistan launches Fatah-II rocket system

islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of guided multi-launch rocket system ‘Fatah-II’, which is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, the army said. “Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision,” the army said.

