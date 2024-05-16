Globe Trot: Indonesia seeds clouds to block rainfall after floods

Tanah Datar: Indonesian authorities seeded clouds on Wednesday, trying to prevent further rain and flash floods after deluges that hit the country’s Sumatra Island over the weekend left at least 58 people dead. Indonesia's Meteorology Agency said the danger of extreme rainfall would continue until next week. AP
Pakistan launches Fatah-II rocket system
islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of guided multi-launch rocket system ‘Fatah-II’, which is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, the army said. “Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision,” the army said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk