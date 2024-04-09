Globe Trot; Pakistani man gets 80 lashes in adultery case against wife

Karachi: In a rare punishment, a Pakistani court has sentenced a man in Sindh province to 80 lashes for refusing to admit the paternity of his child and falsely accusing his former wife of adultery. Fareed Qadir had disowned his legal child. The punishment of 80 lashes, subject to confirmation by higher court, could be the first instance of corporal punishment in many decades. pti
Indian-origin man charged with robbery bid in UK
London: An Indian-origin man, Rajvinder Kahlon (41), who is suspected of threatening staff at a Post Office in Hounslow, west London, to steal a large quantity of cash has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm, Scotland Yard said on Monday. He was arrested last week at his home address following the robbery at the Post Office on April 1.
