Kharkiv, March 1

In the dust and debris — and the dead — in Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square, Ukrainians on Tuesday saw what might become of other cities if Russia’s invasion isn’t countered in time.

Not long after sunrise, a Russian military strike hit the centre of Ukraine’s second-largest city, badly damaging the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. CCTV footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, with a few cars continuing to roll out of the billowing smoke.

“You cannot watch this without crying,” a witness said in a video of the aftermath.

An emergency official said the bodies of at least six persons had been pulled from the ruins.

As the shelling in Kharkiv intensified, one family spent a fifth day in another shelter beneath the city. Water bottles and backpacks were stocked in the basement. A military-style helmet hung on a shelf, and underneath it a boy looked at a phone. Boredom mixed with fear.

“It is a nightmare, and it seizes you from the inside very strongly. This cannot be explained in words,” mother Ekaterina Babenko said.

“Sveta, let’s go,” one man urged in a video showing the shelling of a residential area in Kharkiv on Monday. “Go, I’ll catch up with you,” the woman. “Leave, for God’s sake,” the man pleaded.

Other residents were already flowing west, hoping to leave Ukraine altogether. — AP