"Goal of BRICS is to confront unilateralism": Iranian President Pezeshkian ahead of BRICS Summit

Tehran [Iran], September 11 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Tehran for New Delhi on Friday to attend the BRICS Summit, he will also hold a bilateral with PM Modi later in the day.

Speaking ahead of his departure the Iranian President said. "The goal of BRICS is to confront unilateralism, and the slogan of the current summit is also within this framework, and we hope to get closer to this goal day by day. Of course, we know that economic issues are complex and we need new approaches to reduce totalitarianism and unilateralism in the world."

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According to ISNA, before traveling to India the Iranian President referring to the importance of the BRICS summit said, "Independence, solidarity, sustainability, resistance, and innovation are the slogans of the summit, and economic, financial, industrial, and trade issues will be discussed at this summit."

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"A special bank has been formed within the BRICS framework, and we are going to see investment from countries so that interactions between countries and members can be carried out without dependence on the dollar, thus reducing America's totalitarianism with the dollar," he added.

The Iranian President who had earlier met PM Modi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bikhshek will continue his engagements with a bilateral scheduled for later on Friday. The President emphasized that Iran and India have a long-standing relationship and can expand their commonalities.

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"Our presence at this summit is a good opportunity to meet and discuss with various officials, including those from China, Russia, Brazil, India, and other countries," he said.

Earlier, during their meeting in Bikshek Prime Minister had reiterated India' backing for all efforts for long-standing peace and stability in the region.

Reiterating India's readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, Prime Minister Modi expressed New Delhi's resolve to "expand and diversify" bilateral trade channels with Iran, emphasising the country's dedication to deepening historic ties across multiple domains. (ANI)

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