Going to Washington next week to meet with Trump: Netanyahu
The Israeli Prime Minister did not elaborate on the contents of his visit
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he will travel to Washington next week to meet US President Donald Trump and other officials.
Speaking to a meeting of his Cabinet, Netanyahu did not elaborate on the contents of his visit, except to say he will discuss a trade deal.
Netanyahu's visit comes as Trump has signalled he is ready for Israel and Hamas to wind down the war in Gaza, which is likely to be a focus of their talks.
Iran, following the 12-day war with Israel, is also expected to be a main topic of discussion.
