Going to Washington next week to meet with Trump: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he will travel to Washington next week to meet US President Donald Trump and other officials.

Speaking to a meeting of his Cabinet, Netanyahu did not elaborate on the contents of his visit, except to say he will discuss a trade deal.

Netanyahu's visit comes as Trump has signalled he is ready for Israel and Hamas to wind down the war in Gaza, which is likely to be a focus of their talks.

Iran, following the 12-day war with Israel, is also expected to be a main topic of discussion.