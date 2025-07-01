DT
PT
Going to Washington next week to meet with Trump: Netanyahu

Going to Washington next week to meet with Trump: Netanyahu

The Israeli Prime Minister did not elaborate on the contents of his visit
AP
Jerusalem, Updated At : 04:11 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo/Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he will travel to Washington next week to meet US President Donald Trump and other officials.
Speaking to a meeting of his Cabinet, Netanyahu did not elaborate on the contents of his visit, except to say he will discuss a trade deal.
Netanyahu's visit comes as Trump has signalled he is ready for Israel and Hamas to wind down the war in Gaza, which is likely to be a focus of their talks.
Iran, following the 12-day war with Israel, is also expected to be a main topic of discussion.
Tags :
