"Golden chapter in the India-Indonesia partnership will begin": PM Modi shares highlights of Indonesia visit

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video on X showcasing the highlights of his recent visit to Indonesia, underlining the warmth of the welcome he received, the strengthening of India-Indonesia ties, and key moments from his engagements with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and the Indian diaspora.

Advertisement

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2074697482886373553

Advertisement

The video began with Indonesian children dressed in traditional attire waving Indian and Indonesian flags and greeting the Prime Minister with chants of "Welcome Modi ji" and "I love you Modi ji." It also captured the grand ceremonial reception at Jakarta's Presidential Palace, including a guard of honour, military parade and bilateral meetings between the two leaders.

Advertisement

It also captured the moment where, addressing a joint press meet during his visit, PM Modi said, "Namaskar (Greetings), Selamat Siang (Good Afternoon). Thanking President Prabowo for the reception, he added, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend, President Prabowo, for this warm and enthusiastic welcome."

Expressing confidence in the future of bilateral ties, the Prime Minister said, "I am confident that from today, a golden chapter in the India-Indonesia partnership will begin."

Advertisement

The video also highlighted the moment when President Prabowo conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna (Star of Indonesia), on PM Modi. Speaking after receiving the award, the Prime Minister said, "This morning, with great affection and respect, I was conferred with Indonesia's highest honour." He added, "This honour belongs to the billions of Indians, reflects the sentiments of the people of Indonesia, and signifies the historical and close relations between India and Indonesia."

Emphasising the growing partnership between the two countries, PM Modi said, "In recent years, a new energy, a new confidence, and a new depth have emerged in the relations between India and Indonesia. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2018, is taking a new flight today."

The video also featured remarks by President Prabowo during the State Banquet, where he said, "I follow your career, and I copy a lot of your programs. And it's proving to be successful for us. So, thank you very much. I am very happy there's no copyright to all your programs."

Responding humorously, PM Modi said, "President Prabowo mentioned copyright. I would like to tell him that no one can ever have a copyright on this love and affection."

Highlighting the importance of democratic values, the Prime Minister said, "When India and Indonesia stand together, the world's belief is strengthened that democracy provides opportunity, democracy provides trust, and democracy builds the future."

Referring to the popularity of Indian cinema in Indonesia, he remarked, "The Indian song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is very popular here. When India and Indonesia walk together, it goes beyond 'something' to 'a lot happens' (Bahut Kuch Hota Hai)."

During the Indian Community Reception, President Prabowo described himself as "an admirer, a great admirer of Narendra Modi-ji."

Addressing the diaspora, PM Modi said, "India moves with the mantra of 'Together with all, Development for all' (Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas). Therefore, it creates new opportunities together with its partners and connects them with new possibilities."

The video ended with PM Modi saying, "The growth that India has achieved today is the growth of the dreams of 1.4 billion people; it is the growth of the aspirations of millions of Indians." Stressing India's economic progress, PM Modi added, "India is not just the fastest-growing economy; India has over a billion-plus dreams in motion. When dreams are big, the government's pace of work also becomes equally fast." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)