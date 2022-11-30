'Golden era' with China is over: Sunak

PTI

London, November 29

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a clear break with the past on UK-China relations as he declared that the so-called “golden era” of bilateral ties is over due to the “systemic challenge” to British values and interests posed by increasing authoritarianism in Beijing.

To buy Chinese co’s stake in n-project Britain to buy 50 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear project under a deal with its owner, EDF

The two groups will try to buy out China General Nuclear, which has 20 per cent stake in the project

Britain to provide around £700 million ($842 million) to Sizewell. Reuters

In his first major foreign policy speech at the Lord Mayor of London’s Banquet on Monday night, the British Indian leader said he wants to “evolve” the UK’s approach towards one of Asia’s largest economies as he criticised the country’s human rights record.

However, he did acknowledge that the UK “cannot simply ignore China’s significance in world affairs” and therefore his approach would be one of “robust pragmatism” taking a “longer-term view”.

“Let’s be clear, the so-called ‘golden era’ is over, along with the naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reform,” said Sunak, with reference to the phrase coined during the David Cameron-led government seven years ago.