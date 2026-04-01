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Home / World / Good briefing with Foreign Secretary on Iran conflict: Shashi Tharoor

Good briefing with Foreign Secretary on Iran conflict: Shashi Tharoor

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ANI
Updated At : 01:30 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday described the recent parliamentary committee briefing with the Foreign Secretary on the Iran conflict and wider regional developments as "very good", saying members raised detailed questions on India's strategic interests.

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"It was a very good briefing with the Foreign Secretary on all the issues to deal with the Iran war that were not covered in the earlier briefing when he was himself not present," Tharoor told the media.

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He added that 17 members of the committee attended the session and engaged in extensive discussions with the Foreign Secretary on multiple geopolitical concerns.

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"Seventeen members attended, and all of them had very serious questions for the Foreign Secretary," he said, noting that the discussions covered India's relations with "every single significant country in the region and beyond".

Tharoor further said that broader issues such as strategy, energy security, geopolitics, and Pakistan's role were also discussed during the meeting.

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"There is a certain appreciation of this ongoing dialogue between the Foreign Ministry and the Committee," Tharoor said, adding that members felt they were "taken into confidence in the right sort of way and in turn, want to be constructive in our criticisms, questions and challenges to the government for ourselves as parliamentarians, to represent the voice of the people of India."

Calling it a productive exercise, he, however, underlined that the discussion should remain confidential.

"It has been a good exercise, but we all agree that this is not something we need to talk about publicly," Tharoor added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs continues to monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region, with focused efforts on ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region, a release read.

It was informed that the dedicated special control rooms in the Ministry of External Affairs are operational and are working in coordination with Indian missions. The Ministry of External Affairs is in regular contact with State Governments and Union Territories for the sharing of information and better alignment of efforts.

Flights continue to operate from countries where airspace remains open. Since 28 February, around 10,10,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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