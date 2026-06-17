Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their interaction on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, describing the Indian leader as a "good-looking guy" and a "tough negotiator".

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This light-hearted yet politically loaded exchange unfolded as the two leaders convened for crucial talks in Évian-les-Bains, where heads of state are currently navigating complex global economic challenges, security issues, and geopolitical developments.

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Delving into PM Modi's distinct style of diplomacy, Trump pointedly remarked on the strategic contrast between the Prime Minister's public demeanour and his behind-the-scenes grit.

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Speaking about the Prime Minister, Trump highlighted Modi's negotiating abilities and political acumen, suggesting that the Indian leader is far tougher at the negotiating table than his calm public image might suggest.

Reflecting on this formidable trait during the interaction, Trump directly reinforced his assessment of the Prime Minister's personality.

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"He's a tough negotiator," Trump said, while also complimenting Modi's appearance and personality.

This latest endorsement fits seamlessly into an established narrative of mutual respect between Washington and New Delhi, as the praise is in line with Trump's past remarks about Modi, whom he has frequently described as a strong and effective leader.

The deep-rooted trust steering the bilateral dynamic is anchored in a unique history of massive joint public appearances, reminding observers that the two leaders have shared a warm personal rapport over the years, marked by high-profile events such as the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston in 2019 and the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad in 2020.

These landmark milestones continue to serve as the bedrock for modern India-US cooperation, with Trump often citing those events as examples of the close ties between India and the United States and his personal friendship with the Indian Prime Minister.

The candid remarks quickly became a major point of interest among the global press corps gathering in France, where Trump's comments drew attention at the summit, adding another chapter to the public admiration the US President has frequently expressed for Prime Minister Modi on the global stage. (ANI)

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