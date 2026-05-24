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Home / World / "Good to see that US-India relationship is steadier," says Expert

"Good to see that US-India relationship is steadier," says Expert

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ANI
Updated At : 03:00 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Senior Adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Richard M Rossow said that the ties between India and the US have become steadier now.

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Rossow, in a conversation with ANI, said that they want to see progress in getting the trade agreement, relaxation of visa restrictions, and deeper security cooperation.

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He said, "It is good to see that the relationship is on somewhat steadier footing right now compared to most of last year. Last year, with the imposition of visa fees and tariffs, it seemed like a lot of bad news was coming out, worsening the relationship. Still, we want to see tangible outcomes. We want to see progress in getting the trade agreement across the finish line, relaxation of visa restrictions, and deeper security cooperation. Will the Quad be brought back to the leaders' level?"

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He further said, "When you think about the areas of trade that the government of India directly controls, it really just falls into two buckets, hydrocarbons and defence. If the Modi government wants to try to resolve this and improve trade a little bit better, more balanced, they can focus on areas that they control directly."

The United States will not permit Iran to hold the global energy market hostage, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised during a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.

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According to the US State Department, the visiting Secretary also affirmed that American energy products possess the potential to diversify India's energy basket.

Detailing the deliberations, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement, "The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the current situation in the Middle East. The Secretary emphasised that the United States will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage and affirmed that US energy products have the potential to diversify India's energy supply. The two officials reflected upon recent bilateral achievements, including significant investments that advance the President and Prime Minister's Mission 500 to double trade by 2030." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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