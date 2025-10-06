DT
Home / World / 'Got to take credit': Trump says he warned about Osama bin Laden a year before 9/11

‘Got to take credit’: Trump says he warned about Osama bin Laden a year before 9/11

During a celebration to mark the US Navy’s 250th birthday, Trump hails SEALs for killing bin Laden

PTI
New York/Washington, Updated At : 09:50 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump on Sunday at Joint Base Andrews, Md, after travelling to Norfolk, Virginia, for the US Navy's 250th anniversary celebration. AP/PTI Photo
History will never forget that it were the US Navy Seals that stormed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s compound and put a bullet in his head, US President Donald Trump said.

Trump also repeated his claim that a year before Al Qaeda terrorists attacked the World Trade Centre twin towers in September 2001, he had warned about bin Laden.

“History will never forget that it was the SEALs who stormed the compound (of) Osama bin Laden and put a bullet in his head. Remember that,” Trump said in a speech at Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday during a special celebration to mark the US Navy’s 250th birthday.

Trump said that he had asked authorities to keep track of bin Laden a year before the 9/11 attack, and went on to add that the “fake news would never let me get away with that statement unless it was true”.

“Please remember I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year before he blew up the World Trade Center. And I said, ‘You got to watch Osama bin Laden’,” he said. “But I said one year before… that I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden and I didn’t like it. And you got to take care of him.”

“They didn’t do it. A year later, he blew up the World Trade Center,” the US president said. “So got to take a little credit, because nobody else is going to give it to me. You know the old story; they don’t give you credit. Just take it yourself.”

Trump said that it was the US Navy that “dumped” bin Laden’s “wretched corpse off the decks” of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson “to sink into the dark abyss”.

In May 2011, US Navy Seals carried out an operation that killed bin Laden, who was hiding in a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The raid was carried out after it was authorised by then US President Barack Obama.

Obama, in a special address from the East Room in the White House, had declared, “I can report to the American people and to the world that the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of Al Qaeda, and a terrorist who’s responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women, and children.”

Trump, who has been critical of the US exit from Afghanistan under former President Joe Biden’s leadership, also said that the US would have “won Afghanistan easy. Would have won every war easy.”

“But we got politically correct. ‘Let’s take it easy’. We’re not politically correct anymore. Just so you understand, we win. Now we win. We don’t want to be politically correct anymore,” he said.


