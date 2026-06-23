"Got very special role to play in this world": Ajit Doval hails growing influence of BRICS in NSA meeting

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday hailed the BRICS group as a "very special coalition", expressing elation over its growth, and stating that the member and partner economies have "got a very special role to play in this world."

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Speaking at the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, Doval said that the meeting assumes importance amid the ongoing "geopolitical uncertainties."

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"We are meeting at a very tumultuous time. The world is beleaguered by military conflicts and complex security problems. It is facing geopolitical uncertainties, economic strains, and disruptive technology. Not only that the threats are compounding, but the instruments and institutional mechanisms are increasingly finding themselves to be inadequate to resolve or mitigate these conflicts. Multilateralism is on the decline," he said.

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Underscoring the evolving role of BRICS in global governance, Doval said that it was originally conceived to provide a platform for emerging economies to foster economic cooperation and strengthen the voice of the Global South.

He noted that the bloc remains dedicated to institutional reforms and a collaborative approach to international challenges.

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"BRICS was conceived as an informal grouping of emerging economies to a more multipolar world order. It was to advance economic cooperation and strengthen the voice of the Global South. It also envisioned reforms in global governance and institutional improvements. BRICS is a very special coalition of countries that believe in peace, progress, development, and cooperation. I'm happy to see that it is gaining strength day by day," he said.

Highlighting the responsibilities of the bloc amid current international challenges, Doval added, "We are here from different continents, from different areas, and it's a grouping where we bring with us very diverse experiences. We have got a very special role to play in this world, which appears to be in turmoil, a world which appears to be changing, a world in which the instruments of conflict resolution are probably getting blunted. What role we as a grouping can play is a matter that is important for us to ponder."

The BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting began with NSA Ajit Doval welcoming the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Iran's Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezamipour, Secretary-General of the UAE Supreme Council for National Security Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency of South Africa.

Then, a group photo with all the heads of security of all participating countries was taken.

India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is its fourth, having previously held the position in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

BRICS currently brings together eleven major emerging economies: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

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