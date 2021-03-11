Gotabaya Rajapaksa must be tried for misusing funds, says Opposition

Colombo, August 21
Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has the right to return to the country, but he must be tried for “misuse of funds” since he does not enjoy legal immunity, main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya said.
Rajapaksa (73) fled the country and resigned last month in the face of a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the island nation’s economy.
“Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a citizen of this country and he has the right to return to his motherland. No one can deny this right. However, he should be tried for the allegations of misuse of funds,” Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) CEO Ajith P Perera was quoted as saying by a newspaper. Lanka’s Constitution allows privileges to former presidents, including personal security and an office with staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him