Gotabaya Rajapaksa must be tried for misusing funds, says Opposition

PTI

Colombo, August 21

Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has the right to return to the country, but he must be tried for “misuse of funds” since he does not enjoy legal immunity, main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya said.

Rajapaksa (73) fled the country and resigned last month in the face of a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the island nation’s economy.

“Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a citizen of this country and he has the right to return to his motherland. No one can deny this right. However, he should be tried for the allegations of misuse of funds,” Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) CEO Ajith P Perera was quoted as saying by a newspaper. Lanka’s Constitution allows privileges to former presidents, including personal security and an office with staff.

