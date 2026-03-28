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Home / World / Government continues to facilitate travel of Indian nationals due to flight restrictions caused by West Asia conflict

Government continues to facilitate travel of Indian nationals due to flight restrictions caused by West Asia conflict

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ANI
Updated At : 12:50 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The government continues to facilitate travel of Indian nationals due to flight restrictions and airspace closures in the wake of the West Asia crisis and around 4,75,000 passengers have returned from the region to India since February 28, Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday.

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"Due to flight restrictions and airspace closures, we continue to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals: from Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan to India; from Israel via Jordan to India; from Iraq via Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India; and from Kuwait and Bahrain via Saudi Arabia to India," he said at the inter-ministerial briefing.

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"Yesterday, an Indian national sadly lost his life in an attack in Abu Dhabi. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. Our mission in Abu Dhabi is in touch with them and is coordinating with local authorities for the early return of his mortal remains. Another Indian national sustained minor injuries but has been discharged from the hospital. So far, seven Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one remains missing in separate incidents. Our missions in Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in contact with the authorities regarding the missing national and for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased," he added.

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The government has dismissed the rumours of a lockdown. It advised citizens to be aware of fake news and misinformation, and said that adequate supplies of petrol and diesel are available and that supply chains remain fully operational.

The conflict between Israel-US and Iran began on February 28 and has caused disruption in global energy supply chains. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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