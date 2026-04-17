New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed the Indian government's steadfast resolve to secure the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi from the United Kingdom, confirming that New Delhi remains in constant communication with British officials regarding the matter.

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During a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the current status of the extradition effort, noting that the case is moving through the British judicial system.

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"We have been in touch with the UK side on the extradition request. We understand that legal proceedings in this particular matter are currently underway. But to tell you that the Government of India remains fully committed to ensuring that fugitives are brought back to India to face the law of the land," Jaiswal stated.

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The spokesperson's comments come as legal formalities continue in the UK over India's appeal to bring back the businessman, following a significant development last month in the high-profile case.

In a major blow to the fugitive economic offender, the London High Court refused to reopen proceedings against his extradition order in connection with the over Rs 13,800 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) alleged fraud case.

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The UK High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, Divisional Court, dismissed Nirav Modi's claims that new evidence of potential torture and ill-treatment in India necessitated a reconsideration of his case.

Accused of money laundering, Nirav Modi has been held in custody at HMP Wandsworth since his arrest on March 19, 2019, with his extradition having been initially ordered by the UK Home Secretary in 2021.

The latest application to reopen the appeal hinged on the High Court's earlier judgment in the Sanjay Bhandari case. Nirav Modi's counsels argued that the ruling demonstrated that the use of torture and ill-treatment by authorities in India posed an unacceptable risk to the diamantaire if extradited.

However, the Court found that it was "not necessary to re-open this appeal in order to avoid real injustice," and that "the circumstances are not exceptional."

The Court's decision rested on a series of "comprehensive, detailed and reliable" assurances provided by the Government of India. These assurances, culminating in a note verbale from the Indian High Commission, explicitly stated that Nirav Modi's extradition is sought solely for judicial trial in India.

An assurance was also given that he would not be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), or any other investigating agency.

Indian authorities further guaranteed that Nirav Modi will not be transferred from Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison to any other prison in India and that fully functional video conferencing facilities are available for court appearances.

The judges stated they were "satisfied as to the good faith of the Government of India," believing the assurances were given with "every intention that they be binding" and not with an "eye to wriggling out of them."

With this ruling, Nirav Modi's legal avenues to challenge his extradition in the UK appear to be exhausted, paving the way for his return to India to face trial.

This progress mirrors developments in another alleged money laundering case, where the Court of Cassation of Belgium dismissed the appeal by Mehul Choksi, the uncle of Nirav Modi, against his extradition to India.

The court termed the objections raised by the fugitive diamantaire as lacking substance, ruling that Choksi had failed to establish any legal or factual ground warranting interference with earlier orders permitting his surrender. (ANI)

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