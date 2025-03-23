DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Government to establish new administration for voluntary emigration of Gaza residents

Government to establish new administration for voluntary emigration of Gaza residents

Israel's Political-Security Cabinet approved Defence Minister Israel Katz's proposal to establish a 'voluntary transition administration' for Gaza residents who express an interest in emigrating to other countries, subject to the provisions of Israeli and international law, and in accordance with the proposal of US President Donald Trump.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:32 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Political-Security Cabinet approved Defence Minister Israel Katz's proposal to establish a "voluntary transition administration" for Gaza residents who express an interest in emigrating to other countries, subject to the provisions of Israeli and international law, and in accordance with the proposal of US President Donald Trump.

This administration will work, among other things, to prepare for and enable safe and controlled passage of Gaza residents for their voluntary departure to third countries, including securing their movement, establishing a traffic lane and checking pedestrians at designated crossings in the Gaza Strip, as well as coordinating the provision of infrastructure that will enable passage by land, sea, and air to the destination countries.

It will be subordinate in its activities to the Minister of Defence and will be authorized to act in coordination with international organizations and other entities, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon, and will coordinate the activities of all relevant government ministries.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Israel Katz said, "We are working by all means to implement the vision of the US President, and we will allow any Gaza resident who wishes to voluntarily move to a third country to do so." (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper