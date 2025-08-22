Govt accords highest priority to safety, welfare of Indian workers abroad: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha about the condition of migrant workers from Maharashtra in Gulf countries, outlining the challenges faced by them and the measures taken by the Government to safeguard their welfare.

Responding to a question raised by Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni, the Minister said, "As per data available, the total number of Emigration Clearances (ECs) granted to Indian workers from Maharashtra (including to Gulf countries) during the period from 01 January 2020 to 31 July 2025 is 30,295."

Highlighting the nature of complaints received from Indian workers abroad, Singh stated, "Majority of complaints/grievances received from Indian workers in the Gulf countries pertains to delay in payment/non-payment of salaries, retention of passports, unfair working conditions, sub standard accommodation, extended working hours, ill treatment/harassment etc."

On the steps being taken to address these concerns, the Minister underlined the Government's commitment, saying, "The Government of India accords highest priority to the safety, protection and wellbeing of Indian workers abroad. There are established channels to enable them to reach out to the Embassy/Consulate in case they need any assistance. They can contact the Embassy/Consulate through walk-in, email, multilingual 24x7 emergency numbers, Whatsapp number, grievance redressal portal like MADAD/CPGAMS/eMigrate, and social media etc. There are dedicated Labour Wings for handling such matters. Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras have been set up in key locations such as New Delhi, Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah to provide guidance and counselling to the Indian workers."

Singh further detailed how complaints are handled, adding, "On receipt of any complaint or grievance from Indian nationals including labourers, the Embassy/Consulate pro-actively takes it up with the concerned Foreign Employer (FE) and, if needed, the work place of the aggrieved worker is also visited. The issues are also taken up with the local Labour Department and other concerned authority of the host country for redressal."

To ensure accessibility, he said, "Indian Missions/Posts regularly organize Open Houses and Consular Camps in remote areas to get feedback from Indian workers residing in such areas and to address their grievances, if any. On receipt of complaint from or on behalf of the emigrant, the same is taken up pro-actively with concerned Foreign Employer (FE) and the work place of the aggrieved worker is also visited, if required. The complaints pertaining to employment issues are also taken up with the local labour department and other relevant authorities of the host country for prompt redressal."

The Minister also spoke about safeguards for women workers, stating, "Further, as additional safeguard for protection and safety of the Female workers (including domestic sector workers), Government has authorized only State run Recruiting Agencies (RAs) to recruit Indian female workers holding ECR category passports for overseas employment in Gulf and other notified ECR Countries through the e-Migrate Portal. Moreover, there is a minimum age criteria of 30 years for female workers holding ECR category passport for overseas employment to protect them against exploitation."

On financial and legal aid, Singh said, "The Embassy/Consulate also utilizes the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) from time to time to provide financial and legal assistance to Indian nationals in distress on a means-tested basis. Under ICWF, the major assistance includes Boarding & Lodging, Air Passage to India, Legal Assistance, Emergency Medical Care, Transportation of Mortal Remains to India, and Payment of Small Fines and Penalties." (ANI)

