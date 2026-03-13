DT
Grassroots initiatives reflect India's human rights progress at UNHRC

Grassroots initiatives reflect India's human rights progress at UNHRC

ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Geneva [Switzerland], March 13 (ANI): At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Stephanie Anjo Branco, a representative from Sambhali Trust, in her oral statement, during the General Debate under Item 3, highlighted how grassroots initiatives are playing a crucial role in translating human rights commitments into real change for marginalised communities.

Branco emphasised that the real impact of human rights progress should be measured not only through international agreements and legal frameworks but through improvements in people's everyday lives. She noted that meaningful progress is achieved when individuals at the community level gain access to education, safety, dignity and economic opportunities.

Drawing from Sambhali Trust's work in Rajasthan, Branco explained how community-driven programmes are helping vulnerable groups, especially women and girls, rebuild their lives. She pointed out that the organisation's Primary Education Centres and Sakhiyon Ki Baadi Centres are encouraging girls who had previously dropped out of school to return to education and continue their studies.

She also highlighted the role of Sambhali's Empowerment Centres, which provide vocational training and livelihood opportunities to women. These initiatives, she said, are helping women gain financial independence while restoring their self-confidence, dignity and better representation in society.

In her statement, Branco acknowledged the contribution of India's development-focused government initiatives that aim to improve education, nutrition, sanitation, housing and digital inclusion across the country. She referred to national programmes such as the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and Poshan Abhiyaan, which support children's nutrition and encourage school attendance in all parts of the country.

According to Branco, such initiatives demonstrate how policy frameworks and grassroots efforts can work together to strengthen human rights outcomes. She concluded that every educated girl, every woman earning with dignity and every child growing up in a safer environment represents tangible evidence of the positive trajectory of India's development vision. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

