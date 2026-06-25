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Home / World / "Grateful for expressions of solidarity": Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez thanks PM Modi for earthquake assistance

"Grateful for expressions of solidarity": Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez thanks PM Modi for earthquake assistance

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ANI
Updated At : 03:28 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Caracas [Venezuela], June 25 (ANI): Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his messages of condolence and offers of support following two massive earthquakes near the capital city. The tremors have left a trail of destruction across the region, prompting major search and rescue missions.

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The dual earthquakes, which included a massive 7.5-magnitude tremor that struck just 40 seconds after a 7.2-magnitude foreshock, have claimed over 30 lives and left hundreds of others injured. According to a CNN report, the casualty count is anticipated to climb further following what has been recorded as Venezuela's most powerful earthquake in more than a century.

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Responding to PM Modi's message on X (formerly Twitter), Rodriguez said Venezuela welcomed India's support and solidarity during the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

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"We warmly welcome the remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his condolences and the Republic of India's willingness to support relief efforts in the wake of the severe consequences of the earthquakes that struck our country," she said.

Highlighting bilateral ties, she added that the solidarity shown by India was consistent with the longstanding cooperation between the peoples of both nations.

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"The solidarity expressed by India is in keeping with the spirit of cooperation between our peoples in times of difficulty. We acknowledge these expressions of international support and are grateful for the expressions of solidarity we have received," Rodriguez said.

Earlier, PM Modi took to X to express deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the earthquakes and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela," he wrote on X.

"On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.

According to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the back-to-back tremors caused significant structural damage, resulting in the collapse of several buildings across the affected areas. Following the disaster, acting President Rodriguez declared a nationwide state of emergency as emergency teams and authorities launched extensive rescue and relief operations across multiple regions.

The crisis has triggered a swift wave of international support. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed "heartfelt solidarity" with the South American nation, noting that Italian authorities are monitoring the situation with "deep concern" and are actively working to "promptly activate every channel of humanitarian aid."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also offered immediate American assistance to Venezuela following the disaster. Writing in a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the earthquakes had caused a devastating loss of life and confirmed that he had instructed US agencies to prepare for the rapid deployment of aid if required.

Venezuela expressed gratitude to the Trump administration for its "support and solidarity". Rodriguez noted that Washington had "been in constant contact with Venezuelan authorities" throughout the unfolding crisis. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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