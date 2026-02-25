"Grateful": Zelensky expresses gratitude after G7 leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine on war anniversary

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 25 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to G7 leaders for reiterating their "unequivocal support" for Ukraine as the war with Russia enters its fifth year.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian President expressed his appreciation while calling for a dignified and lasting peace for Ukraine, which, according to him, is achievable if allies work together to guarantee the country's security and recovery.

He also stressed that coordinated efforts between the US, Europe, the G7 countries, and Ukraine are essential to ensure reliable security guarantees and a strong, united recovery plan for the war-torn nation.

"I am grateful to the G7 leaders for their unequivocal support of Ukraine. A dignified and lasting peace is possible if the United States, Europe, the G7 countries, and Ukraine work together to ensure reliable security guarantees for our people and a strong, united recovery plan. Ukraine remains committed to keeping the peace process constructive," the post read.

Zelenskyy's remark comes a day after the G7 leaders, in a joint statement, reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and right to exist as an independent state on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of the country in 2022.

In the statement on Tuesday, the G7 leaders said they remain committed to backing Ukraine in defending its freedom and sovereignty amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"On the fourth anniversary of the Russian further invasion of Ukraine in 2022, we, the leaders of the G7, reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence," the statement read.

The grouping also expressed support for efforts by US President Donald Trump to initiate a peace process aimed at bringing both sides to direct negotiations.

"We express our continued support for President Trump's efforts to achieve these objectives by initiating a peace process and bringing the parties to direct discussions. Europe has a leading role to play in this process, joined by other partners," the statement added.

The G7 further endorsed commitments under the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" to provide robust and reliable security guarantees to Ukraine, aimed at ensuring long-term stability and deterrence against future aggression.

Zelenskyy, at the same time, underscored the importance of continued military and energy assistance from allied nations, particularly in strengthening air defence capabilities.

"At the same time, we deeply appreciate the energy and defense support provided by your countries. Every package of air defense missiles helps preserve normal life for Ukrainians amid Russia's brutal attacks on critical infrastructure," the post added.

Zelensky's remarks come as Ukraine continues to push for stronger security assurances and long-term reconstruction support, even as fighting persists in several regions of the country. (ANI)

