icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Grave crisis in Pakistan as minorities denied dignity even in death

Grave crisis in Pakistan as minorities denied dignity even in death

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:20 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Peshawar [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): In Pakistan, minority communities, particularly Christians, continue to face a disturbing struggle even in burial. The lack of adequate graveyard space has turned mourning into an ordeal, raising serious ethical and human rights concerns, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

According to The Express Tribune, Imran Yousaf Masih, a college lecturer, revealed that families are often compelled to bury their loved ones in overcrowded graveyards or reuse old graves.

Advertisement

Encroachments by land mafias have further reduced available burial spaces, while existing cemeteries have long exceeded capacity.

Advertisement

Historic graveyards such as Gora, Wazir Bagh, Kohati, and Nauthia, established before 1947, were never designed to accommodate today's growing population. In some cases, remains from older graves are exhumed to make room for new burials, a practice that not only causes emotional distress but also sparks disputes among families.

Despite the risk of conflict, many see no alternative. Zulfiqar Masih, a government employee, expressed frustration, stating that despite being equal citizens, minorities are still denied basic rights, including proper burial spaces.

Advertisement

The issue extends beyond Christians; Hindus and Sikhs also face similar challenges. Although successive governments, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have made promises, implementation remains lacking.

Data from the 2023 census show that minorities constitute 3.3% of Pakistan's population, with significant numbers in Punjab, Sindh, K-P, Islamabad, and Balochistan. Yet, activists argue that policy commitments have failed to translate into real change. Social worker Haroon Sarabdyal noted that funds allocated for minority graveyards have yet to produce tangible results, as cited by The Express Tribune.

He also criticised proposals to allocate burial land in remote areas, which would make access difficult and raise security concerns for already vulnerable communities. Compounding the issue is the absence of minority representation in the K-P government, leaving communities without a direct voice. Despite repeated attempts, government officials have not responded to these concerns, as reported by The Express Tribune.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts