Grave crisis in Pakistan as minorities denied dignity even in death

Peshawar [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): In Pakistan, minority communities, particularly Christians, continue to face a disturbing struggle even in burial. The lack of adequate graveyard space has turned mourning into an ordeal, raising serious ethical and human rights concerns, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, Imran Yousaf Masih, a college lecturer, revealed that families are often compelled to bury their loved ones in overcrowded graveyards or reuse old graves.

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Encroachments by land mafias have further reduced available burial spaces, while existing cemeteries have long exceeded capacity.

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Historic graveyards such as Gora, Wazir Bagh, Kohati, and Nauthia, established before 1947, were never designed to accommodate today's growing population. In some cases, remains from older graves are exhumed to make room for new burials, a practice that not only causes emotional distress but also sparks disputes among families.

Despite the risk of conflict, many see no alternative. Zulfiqar Masih, a government employee, expressed frustration, stating that despite being equal citizens, minorities are still denied basic rights, including proper burial spaces.

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The issue extends beyond Christians; Hindus and Sikhs also face similar challenges. Although successive governments, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have made promises, implementation remains lacking.

Data from the 2023 census show that minorities constitute 3.3% of Pakistan's population, with significant numbers in Punjab, Sindh, K-P, Islamabad, and Balochistan. Yet, activists argue that policy commitments have failed to translate into real change. Social worker Haroon Sarabdyal noted that funds allocated for minority graveyards have yet to produce tangible results, as cited by The Express Tribune.

He also criticised proposals to allocate burial land in remote areas, which would make access difficult and raise security concerns for already vulnerable communities. Compounding the issue is the absence of minority representation in the K-P government, leaving communities without a direct voice. Despite repeated attempts, government officials have not responded to these concerns, as reported by The Express Tribune.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)