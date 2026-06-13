"Great anger over killing of Indian seafarers, good that EAM brought it up with US," says Ex Diplomat Veena Sikri

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Diplomat Veena Sikri on Saturday said that it is pertinent act by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to convey to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the death of three Indian seafarers by US strikes.

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Sikri, in a conversation with ANI, said that the international maritime organization based in London have also issued a strong statement.

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"It's very important and I'm very glad that external affairs minister Dr. Jaishankar has spoken to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to convey at the highest level that we are extremely unhappy with the three attacks on Indian civilian ships, on commercial ships in the Gulf of Oman and three Indian seafarers have died as a result and there is great anger in India about that," she said.

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The International Maritime Organisation in London has also said that commercial ships, the seafarers and the sea lines of communication must be protected at all times.

"The international maritime organization based in London have also issued a strong statement and they have said that they seriously concerned about this and that for them it is very important that no matter what the hostilities, the civilian ships, the commercial ships, the seafarers and the sea lines of communication must be protected at all times. So there is great anger globally on this and I think the external affairs minister has conveyed it absolutely correctly," she said.

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Sikri further said that US President Donald Trump made a statement that Iranian drones attacked the seafarers but that's been denied everywhere.

"We know that President Trump did make a statement that no, was Iranian drones which did the attack, but I think that's been denied everywhere. And of course Iran has denied it strongly because there were no drones. We know that there were missiles, there's actually also visuals to show that there were missiles and not drones. And secondly, there is that visual evidence and everybody who was on board who had been saved, they also say that it was not a drone, it was a missile. So I think that there is universal acceptance that these were the American ships which attacked the commercial vehicle, the commercial vessels," she said.

Sikri said that although leaders from the US and Iran have said that they are close to an agreement, but do not know what it is.

"Two days ago, President Trump had said that he's going to do a final attack on Iran and take over Kharg Island and so on. But then suddenly by the evening, again, he changed his mind and there was no attack. And he said that we are very close to an agreement. Of course, Iranian foreign minister Araghchi has also said we are close to an agreement. But the question is, what is the agreement?" she said.

She added that Iranian side wants Lebanon to be covered in the agreement.

"And we have seen that the Iranian side has let it be known what is the points that are important for them in the agreement. And also they want to put in the question of Lebanon very clearly in the agreement. So I think here the question seems to be about convincing Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel. That seems to be, to me, the big sticking point right now because otherwise left to Iran and USA, I think they have more or less agreed on all the points," she said.

Sikri said that one needs to take Israel on board as well because they have been reluctant to include Lebanon in the peace deal.

"But the Israeli government seems to be very reluctant to include Lebanon in that. So maybe that and other, and they want a closer linkage with the nuclear negotiations on Iran possessing a nuclear weapon. So there are these final sticking points. But otherwise, there seems to be even an indication that tomorrow on Sunday in Geneva, the agreement could be signed. And they say that Vice President JD Vance may go to Geneva for signing the agreement. So the next 24 hours are very crucial," she said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed that the peace deal between the US and Iran is "closer than ever", with a deal to be finalised "in the next 24 hours."

https://x.com/CMShehbaz/status/2065751039136207357?s=20

Sharif said that finalisation is likely in the next 24 hours, and technical level talks will follow.

In a post on X, he said, "We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace." (ANI)

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