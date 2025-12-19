New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conferment of Ethiopia's highest award- The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, a great honour for the country.

Singh said that since PM Modi's first tenure, India's foreign relations have made great strides.

"It's a great honour for our country and for our party. Our honourable prime minister, who has led this country since 2014, has made significant progress in our foreign relations with all countries. And there's another big step. And again, it's an honour for us. And it shows how our priorities are also aimed towards improving our relations and improving our position in this world," he said.

Singh, speaking to ANI, added that India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and that building relations with all nations is important in a multipolar world.

"And as I said, these foreign relations are playing a major part in world politics today. And again, it's a great honour. It's a big achievement for us. We follow the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which is that the world is one family. And as I said, we are building good relations with all these countries, which had largely been ignored in the past. And this is very important. Now it's a multilateral world. We need to build our own position. We have to build our own advantages. And these relations will help us to progress and help everyone to progress," he said.

Ethiopia on Tuesday conferred its highest award, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is the first global Head of State or Head of Government to receive this award. The award was conferred during PM Modi's visit to the African country.

Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the award is a matter of great pride for him.

"Just now, I have been conferred with the highest award of the country - The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. To be honoured by a very ancient and prosperous civilisation of the world is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this honour. This award is for all those numerous Indians who shaped our partnership," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

