"Great meeting new Ambassador from Vietnam": Sergio Gor holds talks with Vietnamese counterpart ahead of ASEAN Summit

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday met Vietnam's newly appointed Ambassador to India, Trinh Minh Manh, ahead of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila, highlighting diplomatic engagements ahead of the regional gathering scheduled to be held in the Philippines later this month.

In a post on X, Gor shared details of his meeting with the Vietnamese envoy and expressed his appreciation for the interaction ahead of the upcoming summit.

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"Great meeting the new Ambassador from Vietnam to India. Enjoyed my discussion with @VNinINDIA Ambassador Trinh Minh Manh ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Summit," he said.

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Great meeting the new Ambassador from Vietnam to India. Enjoyed my discussion with @VNinINDIA Ambassador Trinh Minh Manh ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Summit. https://t.co/gENIdgFkDI — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) November 5, 2026

Earlier, on September 25, President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the credentials of Trinh Minh Manh during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, formally marking his appointment as Vietnam's Ambassador to India.

Vietnam is among the 11 member states of ASEAN, making the diplomatic engagement significant in the context of the upcoming regional summit, which is expected to bring together leaders from Southeast Asia and their international partners.

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Earlier on Thursday, Gor also met German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck and discussed US-German relations, reiterating his commitment to maintaining close engagement and strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Great to be back in New Delhi. The morning started with a productive meeting with @GermanAmbIndia Jasper Wieck to discuss U.S.-German relations. Looking forward to staying closely engaged and continuing our strong partnership. https://t.co/3L1TvG1eLw — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) November 5, 2026

In a separate post on X, the US Ambassador said, "Great to be back in New Delhi. The morning started with a productive meeting with @GermanAmbIndia Jasper Wieck to discuss U.S.-German relations. Looking forward to staying closely engaged and continuing our strong partnership."

Gor's meetings come ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit, scheduled to be held in Manila from November 16 to 18, with the Philippines serving as the ASEAN chair this year.

According to a report by The Manila Times, US President Donald Trump and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are expected to attend the summit. The Philippine Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed Trump's participation at a press briefing on October 14, saying, "It is confirmed."

The report further stated that the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs expects the other 10 ASEAN leaders to attend the gathering.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and the Philippines.

DFA Assistant Secretary and ASEAN spokesman Dax Imperial also confirmed the participation of the UN Secretary-General in the ASEAN-UN Summit.

"The UN SecGen is likewise attending for the Asean-UN Summit," Imperial said, according to The Manila Times.

He added that the Philippines also expects leaders from ASEAN Plus Three and the East Asia Summit (EAS) to attend, although official notifications regarding their participation were still awaited.

The ASEAN Plus Three framework includes China, Japan and South Korea as dialogue partners, while the East Asia Summit brings together ASEAN members and eight dialogue partners, including India, the United States, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Russia.

The diplomatic engagements also come amid preparations for the next Quad Leaders' Summit, which is expected to take place in Manila next month on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings.

On October 31, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio formally announced the upcoming Quad Leaders' meeting in Manila while speaking during the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta.

Commenting on the proposed gathering, Rubio said, "We'll be announcing very soon, if we haven't already, that we'll be holding a Quad Leaders' Meeting in Manila next month."

The Quad brings together India, the United States, Japan and Australia, with the four countries engaging on issues concerning regional security, cooperation and the Indo-Pacific.

The upcoming ASEAN and related summits are expected to provide an important platform for discussions among regional leaders and their dialogue partners amid continued diplomatic engagement across the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

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