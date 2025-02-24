New Delhi [India] February 24 (ANI): The Advantage Assam 2025 (AAA 2.0) summit to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning, will feature high-level delegations from several countries -- Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and Japan.

Ahead of the summit Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong seemed enthusiastic with the opportunities for Singapore companies.

"Team SG started the first day in AA2.0 with a briefing by NHIDC in Guwahati. Great opportunities for SG companies in the Jogighopa Multi-Modal Logistics park. Impressive developments," Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong wrote on X

Jogighopa in Assam will be the first international multimodal logistics hub in India, and as per reports it is going to be ready in the next couple of months. The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said earlier to the press that it will be "a game-changer for the Northeast", considering that it will be able to leverage the benefits of the inland waterways terminal at Brahmaputra river, the Rupsi Airport and the national highway network. The logistics park is being developed as part of the ambitious Bharatmala Paryojana.

Facilities like warehouses, railway siding, cold storage, customs clearance house, yard facility, workshops, petrol pumps, truck parking, administrative building, boarding lodging, food joints, water treatment plant, etc. will make it an attractive investment for the users. As per sources, Jogighopa will be connected to Guwahati with a 4 lane road, and to the Inland Waterways Terminal with a 3 km long rail line. Another road will connect it to the state's newly developed Rupsi Airport near Dhubri.

Spread over 300 acres, the Multimodal Logistics Park at Jogighopa near the development Inland Waterways Terminal will see a capital outlay of INR 764 crore. Strategically located 154 km to the west of Guwahati, it can connect to Bhutan in the north and Bangladesh in the south through road and waterways, too.

Singapore in one of the seven partner countries who have confirmed their participation in the summit. Bhutan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the other partner countries.

Advantage Assame will feature 20 thematic sessions focusing on Healthcare, Green Gold Revolution, Tourism, Startups, and other transformative themes, fostering strategic collaborations.

The B2B and B2G meetings at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit will serve as a dynamic platform for business leaders, investors, and industry stakeholders to explore partnerships and collaborations. (ANI)

