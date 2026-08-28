"Great relief they are safe": Jaishankar meets rescued Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, says 315 Indians still uncontactable in flood-hit Nepal

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with a group of 21 Indian pilgrims who returned safely from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after being caught in the devastating flash floods in Nepal.

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Expressing deep relief, the EAM highlighted that while 85 Indians have been rescued so far, the government remains focused on establishing contact with over 315 Indian nationals who are still uncontactable in the flood-affected regions.

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The group of 21 pilgrims, who arrived in the national capital via Kathmandu, were rescued by Nepal's Army from what the EAM described as a "very difficult place."

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"I just received a group of Indians who had gone on pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. They had been rescued after the floods. So, they were brought back to Kathmandu. They were rescued by Nepali Army. Then our Embassy arranged for them to come back," he said.

"I just came to meet them, share our great relief that they are safe and sound, and learn from them about their experiences," Jaishankar said. He noted that the pilgrims expressed immense gratitude to the Nepal Army for their life-saving efforts. Following their rescue, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu facilitated their travel back to India.

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Jaishankar stated that the mission is far from over. "We are still very much focused on contacting all the Indians who are there. We believe a little more than 315 Indians have still not been contacted. Roughly about 85 Indians have been rescued from various places," he added.

The External Affairs Minister reiterated India's commitment to supporting its neighbour, mentioning his morning conversation with the Nepalese Foreign Minister to coordinate relief.

"Was moved to hear their experience first-hand. Thank the Nepali Army and Government for this rescue effort. Appreciate Embassy of India, Kathmandu's facilitation of their smooth return to India" Jaishankar said in a post on X sharing a few photos of those who were rescued from Nepal.

https://x.com/ANI/status/2093292867318055084?s=20

India is sending a specialized team to assist in a rescue operation at a hydroelectric project where people are feared trapped in a tunnel. It is also supplying bailey bridges to restore connectivity and stands ready to dispatch medical teams and NDRF personnel if requested, the EAM said.

"Two planes carrying essential supplies have already reached Nepal, with a third flight scheduled to take off today," Jaishankar said.

"We have given them a range of support offers, they are evaluating it. Whatever they feel is appropriate, they will pick up for their needs," Jaishankar said, underscoring the "Neighbourhood First" spirit of the operation.

The flash floods, which originated near the Nepal-Tibet border, have caused widespread destruction, leaving hundreds missing and disrupting key pilgrimage routes. Indian government remains in constant touch with both Nepalese authorities and families of the stranded to ensure a swift and safe return for all citizens.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressing a press briefing in the national capital today, said, "... On the Chinese side, we have 400 Indian nationals. They are safe. They have been in touch with their family... Our embassy has been in touch with several of them... Many of their family members also contacted us through the helpline numbers that our Embassy is running in Beijing... Our embassy is in touch with local authorities in China, and they are working out as to how these people who are there can be evacuated."

He detailed that on Wednesday, the same day the tragedy unfolded in Nepal, India mobilized its humanitarian assistance efforts, and the first aircraft departed on August 26 in the evening, followed by a second aircraft on August 27. The aircrafts carried relief materials, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.

"We are considering the third flight, expected to leave this evening.... The items that this particular flight will be carrying will include portable gensets, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets, medicines, and things that have been requested by the Nepali side from us.." Jaiswal said this afternoon in the media briefing in New Delhi.

Jaiswal said that 21 Indian nationals, all from Tamil Nadu, who had arrived yesterday in Kathmandu from the area in flood-affected Nepal had landed in Delhi today.

"In addition to these 21 Indian nationals, yesterday we gave you an update about 63 Indian nationals who are working at the Trishuli One hydropower project. They were also rescued yesterday. In addition to these 21 and 63, we have learned that 96 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed into Nepal by land. Efforts are underway to have them evacuated," the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said today.

Apart from this, the MEA spokesperson said, "As far as the number of people whom we are not able to contact or who are missing, the figure at this point in time is 320... There are also around 100 persons of Indian origin who remain uncontactable. These are people of Indian origin who may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they hold other nationalities." (ANI)

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