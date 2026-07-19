"Great Satan" can no longer maintain "domineering" regional presence in West Asia: Mojtaba Khamenei slams "criminal" US

Tehran [Iran], July 19 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called the United States "Great Satan" who is no longer capable of sustaining a "trouble-free, domineering presence" across West Asia.

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In a written communication addressed to the citizens of Iraq on Sunday, Khamenei, who was selected in March to succeed his father Ali Khamenei, following his killing on February 28 in the US-Israel strikes, stated, "The Great Satan--the criminal US--has now realised that the continuation of its trouble-free, domineering presence in the region is nothing but a naive fantacy."

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Pointing to the large crowds of mourners who gathered across Iran and Iraq for the funeral of his father, Khamenei remarked that the events had "opened a new chapter of awakening and active engagement to alter the equations that had been designed by the Arrogant Powers."

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He further remarked, "Undoubtedly, the leaders of Global Arrogance witnessed the magnificent scenes of this massive gathering in Iraq with trepidation, seeing how the vast resources they've invested to undermine relations between the two nations have proved entirely futile and ineffective."

The seven-day funeral rites for Ali Khamenei, who lost his life during the initial US-Israel joint "Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury" on February 28, drew to a close on July 9 following a week of public observances held throughout both Iran and Iraq.

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However, Mojtaba Khamenei remained absent from all the funeral proceedings.

He had sustained injuries during the specific aerial bombardment that resulted in the death of his father. Although widespread assessment indicates that Mojtaba remains alive, he has completely avoided any public appearances since the outbreak of hostilities, with no visual or audio evidence of him being made public.

In a separate textual communique issued on July 11, Mojtaba committed to retaliating for the killing of his father, asserting that the perpetrators "will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave."

He noted in the documentation, "We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two wars by taking revenge against the criminal, disgraceful murderers."

Khamenei added, "This vengeance is what our nation is demanding, and this must definitely be done. These criminals, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave."

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran had suspended its commitments under the interim MoU, accusing the US of breaching the deal as Washington carried out a seventh consecutive night of strikes on Iran, while Tehran also retaliated with attacks on US allies in the Gulf.

"The US has violated and suspended all its commitments within the framework of the Islamabad MoU," Gharibabadi said. He added that Iran had also suspended implementation of the agreement. (ANI)

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