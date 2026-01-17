"Greatly respect that Iran cancelled hanging of over 800 people": Trump

Washington DC [US], January 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the Iranian government has cancelled the hanging of over 800 people and added that he "greatly respects" the fact as the regional tensions rise.

Speaking to the reporters on the South Lawn, Trump said, "Iran cancelled the hanging of over 800 people. They were going to hang over 800 people yesterday, and I greatly respect the fact that they cancelled them."

Trump's response came amid international concern over Iran's handling of the crackdown of the demonstration against the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump had previously threatened to intervene but on Wednesday said that killings of protesters had stopped, and he'd "watch and see" about military action.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier said that the US President Donald Trump and his team were "closely monitoring the situation in Iran.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary said, "all options remain on the table for the President"

"The President and his team have communicated to the Iranian regime that if the killing continues, there will be grave consequences. The President understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted. The President and his team are closely monitoring this situation, and all options remain on the table for the President," the White House Press Secretary said.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has advised its nationals in Iran to leave the country in view of the volatile security situation, stressing it is closely tracking developments and "committed to doing whatever is necessary for their well-being."

The protests began at Tehran's Grand Bazaar on December 28 over the Iranian rial's record fall in value and later spread into nationwide demonstrations. The decline in the currency followed multiple crises, including unprecedented water shortages, power outages, rising unemployment and surging inflation.(ANI)

