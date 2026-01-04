Greece airspace shutdown triggers delays at Israeli Airports

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) warns of flight delays at Ben Gurion Airport after Greece closed all its airports due to unspecified radio frequency problems.

The shutdown is expected to continue until at least 4 pm, affecting both arrivals and departures.

"Airlines are working to find alternate routes," the IAA said, urging travelers to anticipate disruptions and check flight updates. (ANI/TPS)

