Greece passes social media ban for children under 15, comes into force on Jan 1

Greece's parliament approved a bill on Friday that bans the use of social media platforms for children under 15 amid growing concerns over their impact on the health and safety of minors.

The ban comes into force on January 1, 2027. Australia was the first country to pass legislation to curb the use of social media by minors, doing so last year. A similar law passed in France was struck down by the country's Constitutional Council in August.

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said social media platforms have 2-1/2 months to devise a way to verify users' ages and protect their privacy.

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Greece is among seven European Union countries seeking an age verification solution with the European Commission. Greece says it is standing by parents to help curb the "endless scrolling" that deprives children of sleep, concentration and time with their friends.