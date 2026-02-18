Greek PM arrives in Delhi to attend AI Impact Summit

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi to participate in the ongoing India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said the visit is expected to further strengthen the India-Greece Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Welcome to the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece, as he was received by Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and for Chemicals & Fertilizers Anupriya Patel on arrival at the airport in New Delhi. PM Mitsotakis will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit. The visit will further boost the India-Greece Strategic Partnership, rooted in civilisational linkages."

Earlier in the day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also arrived in the national capital to attend the summit.

Jaiswal said that Guterres' visit would further reinforce India's engagement with the UN.

In another post on X, he wrote, "Hearty welcome to the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, to New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit. Warmly received by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road & Transport & Highways, Harsh Malhotra. India is committed to multilateralism, sustainable development and global peace and the visit of Mr. Antonio Guterres will further strengthen India's partnership with the UN."

Several world leaders have arrived in New Delhi as the Global AI Impact Summit continues at Bharat Mandapam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, Ebba Busch, have also arrived in the national capital to attend the summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)

