Greek Police bans pro-Sinwar vigil in Athens

Greek Police bans pro-Sinwar vigil in Athens

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI/TPS): Greek police intervened and banned a memorial event for former Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar that was to be held last night in Syntagma Square in Athens in front of the Greek Parliament and the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

The event was to be organised by the "Gather for Gaza" and "Stand with Palestine" collectives, with the participation of members of the "People's Front of Turkey," and the revelation of the intention caused an uproar on social media in Greece. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

