Greek Police bans pro-Sinwar vigil in Athens

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI/TPS): Greek police intervened and banned a memorial event for former Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar that was to be held last night in Syntagma Square in Athens in front of the Greek Parliament and the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

The event was to be organised by the "Gather for Gaza" and "Stand with Palestine" collectives, with the participation of members of the "People's Front of Turkey," and the revelation of the intention caused an uproar on social media in Greece. (ANI/TPS)

