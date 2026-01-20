DT
PT
Home / World / Greenland not a 'natural part' of Denmark: Russia's Lavrov

Greenland not a 'natural part' of Denmark: Russia's Lavrov

Trump wants full US control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, for national security reasons

Reuters
Moscow, Updated At : 04:13 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Greenland was not "a natural part" of Denmark and that the problem of former colonial territories was becoming more acute.

US President Donald Trump has said he wants full US control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, for national security reasons. On Saturday he announced tariffs on imports from European allies that oppose a potential US takeover.

Russia has reacted gleefully to the growing US-Europe divide over Greenland, but has bristled at Trump's suggestion that Moscow is also seeking control over the island.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said Russia had no interest in interfering in Greenland's affairs and that Washington knew that Moscow itself had no plans to take control of the island.

"In principle, Greenland is not a natural part of Denmark, is it?" Lavrov said.

"It was neither a natural part of Norway nor a natural part of Denmark. It is a colonial conquest. The fact that the inhabitants are now accustomed to it and feel comfortable is another matter."

European countries have said Trump's tariffs announcement would violate a trade deal reached with his administration last year. EU leaders are set to discuss possible retaliation at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday.

