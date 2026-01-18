Greenland not for sale; respect its sovereignty, territorial integrity: EU President Metsola

Brussels [Belgium], January 18 (ANI): Following US President Donald Trump threats to impose fresh tariffs on European allies opposed to his proposed takeover of Greenland, President of the European Parliament has been condemned by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Replying to Trump's public statements and imposition on 10% tariff, Metsola in a post on X wrote, "The European Union supports Denmark and the people of Greenland. We do so united in resolve. The measures against NATO allies announced today will not help in ensuring security in the Arctic. They risk the opposite, emboldening our joint enemies and those who wish to destroy our common values and way of life. Greenland and Denmark have both made clear: Greenland is not for sale and its sovereignty and territorial integrity needs to be respected. No threat of tariffs can or will change that fact."

Trump had announced a 10% tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland over the sale of Greenland would come into force February 1, but could later rise to 25% and would last until a deal was reached.

The European Union has called for a pause to the ratification process of the EU-US trade deal announced back in July 2025.

Vice-President of the European People's Party, Siegfried Muresan, in a post on X, confirmed the pause in the ratification process, stating, "We were supposed to ratify the EU-US trade deal from last July very soon, reducing tariffs for imports from the US into the European Union to 0%. However, in light of recent developments, this ratification will have to wait a little longer in this new context."

The deal announced in July 2025, between the US and the EU, comprising 27 member states, unveiled a bilateral framework agreement aimed at resolving various tariff and trade issues.

However, Trump's recent post on Truth Social has cast doubt on the future of the agreement. On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland. In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump posted.

Before this, French President Emmanuel Macron strongly opposed US President Donald Trump's tariff threats over Greenland, calling them "unacceptable" and vowed to respond in a united and coordinated manner.

In a post on X, Macron maintained France's commitment to ensure the sovereignty of Greenland and Ukraine and said that the country will not be deterred from any "intimidation or threats." (ANI)

