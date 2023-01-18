Greta held at mine protest in Germany

luetzerath, January 17
Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside other activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath. She was held at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2. The group might be released later, sources said. — Reuters
