Greta Thunberg among activists detained as Gaza-bound aid ship seized by Israeli forces

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 10 (ANI): The detained crew of the Gaza-bound aid ship "Madleen"- including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other prominent international volunteers were docked at Israel's Ashdod port on Monday evening following a controversial interception at sea, CNN reported.

According to Israel's foreign ministry, the intercepted activists underwent medical checks upon arrival. Defense Minister Israel Katz said they were shown a screening of "the horror film documenting the October 7 massacre" by Hamas, but "when they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching." He accused Thunberg and others of ignoring Hamas atrocities by "closing their eyes to the truth."

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which organized the mission, alleged that the Israeli military "attacked" and "unlawfully boarded" the ship in international waters while it was attempting to deliver baby formula, food, and medical supplies to Gaza which remains under an 11-week aid blockade.

The activists were detained after Israeli quadcopters reportedly sprayed the ship with a white paint-like substance, jammed communications, and played disturbing noises over the radio. In a livestream from the ship, activist Yasemin Acar showed the white substance on the deck, stating it was affecting her eyes. Later, in a pre-recorded video posted by FFC, Thunberg said, "If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel."

CNN further reported that the intercepted aid was confiscated and would be rerouted to Gaza through official humanitarian channels, according to Israeli authorities. However, human rights attorney and FFC organizer Huwaida Arraf said, "Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers aboard the Madleen. This seizure blatantly violates international law and defies the ICJ's binding orders requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza."

The operation was also condemned by Amnesty International. "The operation of intercepting and blocking the Madleen in the middle of the night and in international waters violates international law and put the safety of those on the boat at risk," said Agnes Callamard, the organisation's secretary general.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in, calling Thunberg a "strange" and "young, angry person" and recommending that she "go to an anger management class," according to CNN. He added, "Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg."

Hamas demanded the immediate release of the detainees, calling the interception "a flagrant violation of international law" and an attack on civilian volunteers. On the ground in Ashdod, around 15 people protested with placards reading, "Resist genocide" and "Stop state terror."

The French foreign ministry confirmed that six of its nationals were onboard and said President Emmanuel Macron had requested their swift return. Paris also called on Israel to allow "immediate, large-scale, and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to Gaza."

The Madleen is part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a group that has long challenged Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. Prior to its interception, the ship had publicized its journey online, and activists were aware of the risks, with Thunberg telling CNN, "We know that previous experiences with flotillas like this have resulted in attacks, violence and even cases of death."

Despite mounting international pressure, aid deliveries into Gaza remain minimal. A UN-backed report warned in April that one in five people in Gaza faces starvation. FFC said the confiscated aid included baby formula and essential medical supplies.

Last month, another Freedom Flotilla vessel allegedly came under drone attack near Malta in international waters. Although no direct evidence was provided, the FFC blamed Israel. The Israeli military declined to comment.

The Madleen departed from Sicily last Friday and was intercepted before reaching Gaza, reaffirming Israel's stated policy of preventing all unauthorized sea access to the strip. (ANI)

