Greta Thunberg being deported: Israel

Thunberg was one of 12 passengers on board the Madleen, a boat carrying aid destined for people in war-torn Gaza
AP
Jerusalem, Updated At : 01:22 PM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Activist Greta Thunberg is being deported from Israel, the Foreign Ministry and a rights group representing her said on Tuesday, after the Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized by the Israeli military.

In a post on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry shared a photo of Thunberg on a plane. “Greta Thunberg is departing Israel on a flight to France,” the post said.

Adalah, a legal rights group in Israel representing her and the other activists, said Thunberg, two other activists and a journalist had agreed to be deported and leave Israel. Other activists refused deportation, were being held in detention and their case was set to be heard by Israeli authorities.

Thunberg was one of 12 passengers on board the Madleen, a boat carrying aid destined for people in war-torn Gaza.

Israeli naval forces seized the boat early on Monday about 200 km off of Gaza's coast, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the group that organised the journey.

The boat, accompanied by Israel's navy, arrived in the Israeli port of Ashdod on Monday evening, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry.

The activists said that they were protesting the ongoing war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel says such ships violate its naval blockade of Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Ministry portrayed the voyage as a public relations stunt, saying on social media that “the 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel.”

