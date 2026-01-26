DT
Home / World / "Growing strength of India-EU partnership": PM Modi on EU delegation's visit on Republic Day

"Growing strength of India-EU partnership": PM Modi on EU delegation's visit on Republic Day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:35 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India was privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

PM Modi said that the presence of the EU Delegation underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "India is privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations. Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values. The visit will add momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors."

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen called India a key global partner and said, "A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure," as top European leaders arrived in New Delhi to attend the 77th Republic Day celebrations and the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled for Tuesday.

von der Leyen described being invited as Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations as "the honour of a lifetime", underlining the growing strategic convergence between India and the European Union.

Through an official X post, she said," It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit."

Her remarks come as senior EU leaders, including the Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, and the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, as well as Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, Maros Sefcovic, signalled strong momentum in EU-India relations spanning trade, security and defence cooperation.

Kaja Kallas, in a post on X, said there is "strong momentum for closer cooperation with India," adding that the EU is seizing the opportunity to deepen ties. She noted that personnel from EU naval operations Atalanta and Aspides are participating in India's Republic Day parade for the first time, calling it a symbol of the deepening bond between the two sides. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

