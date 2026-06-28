Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with the distinction - 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' by the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie.

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The honour was conferred upon the Prime Minister for his green leadership, and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries and his longstanding commitment towards promoting the Blue Economy, climate action, sustainable management of ocean resources, and the developmental aspirations of Small Island Developing States. This is the first time that this distinguished honour has been bestowed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

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The Prime Minister dedicated the honour to all the countries committed to environmental conservation and fighting climate change. He underlined that the recognition, at a time when both countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations, would go a long way in further enhancing the special friendship.

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"The honour acknowledges Prime Minister's longstanding commitment towards a greener planet, including the International Solar Alliance, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant for Mother), International Big Cat Alliance, among others. This recognition is the latest in a series of such honours bestowed upon Prime Minister for promoting sustainable development, including the Agricola Medal by FAO, Seoul Peace Prize and the UN Champion of the Earth Award," the MEA statement read.

It further highlighted how the honour underscores the importance attached by Seychelles to India's growing role as a trusted partner in supporting capacity building, environmental action, sustainab

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"The honour acknowledges Prime Minister's longstanding commitment towards a greener planet, including the International Solar Alliance, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant for Mother), International Big Cat Alliance, among others. This recognition is the latest in a series of such honours bestowed upon Prime Minister for promoting sustainable development, including the Agricola Medal by FAO, Seoul Peace Prize and the UN Champion of the Earth Award," the MEA statement read.

le development initiatives, and advancing shared priorities across the Indian Ocean Region.

Addressing a joint press statement today with Prime Minister Modi following delegation-level talks, President Herminie described the title as the highest honour bestowed by the Republic of Seychelles on international dignitaries.

Herminie said the distinction reflects the island country's profound respect and acknowledgement for the leader whose guidance and cooperation represent the ideals of the title.

"A particular highlight was my honour in bestowing upon Prime Minister Modi the honorary title 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', a tribute to his exceptional leadership in sustainability, the Blue Economy and ocean governance," Herminie said.

"This distinction represents the highest honour that the Republic of Seychelles confers upon international dignitaries. It stands as a symbol of our nation's deepest respect and recognition for those whose leadership and partnership embody the spirit of the Guardian of Our Blue Horizon," he added.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)

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