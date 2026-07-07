Guards on horseback and a warm embrace: Indonesia welcomes PM Modi with spectacular pageantry

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome in Jakarta on Tuesday, where horse-mounted guards, a ceremonial Guard of Honour, and enthusiastic crowds marked the commencement of his official visit to Indonesia.

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto personally received the Prime Minister, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug before embarking on their high-level bilateral talks scheduled for later in the day.

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Deploying everything from horse-mounted guards to vibrant traditional cultural performances, Indonesia rolled out a spectacular reception for PM Modi, who is currently on the initial leg of his three-nation diplomatic visit.

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The Prime Minister landed in Indonesia on Monday, where his aircraft was escorted by Indonesian military fighter jets upon entering the country's airspace. He was formally received on the tarmac by President Prabowo and greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance.

This July 6-8 visit, undertaken at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks PM Modi's fourth visit to the Southeast Asian archipelago. Crucially, this is the first bilateral visit between the two nations since they formally elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

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The two leaders are slated to hold comprehensive bilateral talks to review the full spectrum of India-Indonesia ties and explore avenues to deepen cooperation across defence, trade, maritime security, critical minerals, healthcare, and emerging technologies.

Defence and maritime coordination are expected to top the agenda during Tuesday's discussions. Security ties between New Delhi and Jakarta have expanded steadily in recent years, driven by regular high-level exchanges, joint military exercises, defence industry collaboration, and enhanced maritime coordination.

Furthermore, the high-level dialogue is expected to advance cooperation under India's MAHASAGAR vision, an institutional framework aimed at promoting security, stability, and inclusive growth across the Indo-Pacific.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi emphasised that the three-nation diplomatic itinerary would significantly reinforce India's strategic footprint in the region, stating, "My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific."

During his stay, PM Modi will interact with members of the Indian diaspora community. He will also accompany President Prabowo to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta, a historical site he has previously described as a symbol of the deep civilisational links between India and Indonesia.

Economic synergy will also receive substantial focus during the state visit. Indonesia stands as India's second-largest trading partner within the ASEAN bloc, with bilateral trade volumes touching USD 24.78 billion in FY 2025-26.

Currently, more than 130 Indian companies maintain active investments across Indonesia, spanning infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and technology.

Resource security is another vital pillar of the bilateral talks. Indonesia holds around 21 per cent of the world's nickel reserves and ranks among the leading global producers of bauxite, copper, and tin, positioning the country as an indispensable partner for India's supply chain resilience and clean energy ambitions.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Indonesia, PM Modi will travel to Australia and New Zealand to complete his ongoing diplomatic visit. (ANI)

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