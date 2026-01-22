DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi meets Wellspun's Balkrishan Goenka, ArcelorMittal's Lakshmi Mittal at Davos

Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi meets Wellspun's Balkrishan Goenka, ArcelorMittal's Lakshmi Mittal at Davos

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:55 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday met global industrial leaders Balkrishan Goenka and Lakshmi Mittal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Sanghvi said, "Engaging with global industry leaders Mr. Balkrishan Goenka (Wellspun Group) and Mr. Lakshmi Mittal (ArcelorMittal) at #WEF2026, with a shared focus on Gujarat's strengths in scale, execution, and future-ready industrial ecosystems."

Advertisement

https://x.com/sanghaviharsh/status/2014042701436440885

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sanghavi met with key leaders from OpenAI and Cognizant to discuss integrating artificial intelligence and expanding digital infrastructure to drive the next wave of industrial growth in Gujarat. In a significant meeting with Chris Lehane from OpenAI, the Deputy Chief Minister explored the future of AI enablement and its role in reshaping global industries.

Taking to his social media, he highlighted the state's readiness to embrace emerging technologies. Sanghavi noted that Gujarat is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of this shift. He remarked, "As AI reshapes the world, Gujarat steps forward with confidence," adding that the state is "building an ecosystem where responsible AI and world-class innovation can truly thrive."

Advertisement

The discussions underscored Gujarat's "robust digital infrastructure and a fast-growing talent base" as the foundation for this high-tech evolution.

Furthering the state's agenda for global collaboration, Sanghavi also held a productive session with Jatin Dalal, Cognizant's Global CFO. The meeting focused on the impact of Cognizant's TechFin Centre at GIFT City, which Sanghavi described as "emerging as a strategic hub for delivering advanced technology solutions to global clients."

The conversation centred on "strengthening workforce readiness by leveraging Gujarat's expanding pool of highly skilled technology professionals" to support the growing demands of global innovation.

Speaking at WEF, he also stated, "Today, at the World Economic Forum, India has the largest and most formidable delegation." He highlighted the state's massive economic momentum, noting that "Gujarat has a strong legacy of investment."

This legacy is evidenced by staggering figures; in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat 2024 cycles, the state has already "garnered over Rs 45 lakh crore in MoUs."

Furthermore, in the past three months alone during regional events, Gujarat has attracted "more than Rs 11 lakh crore in MoUs," signaling unparalleled investor confidence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts