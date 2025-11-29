DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Gujarat leads by example in AIDS awareness and healthcare outreach

Gujarat leads by example in AIDS awareness and healthcare outreach

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:00 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): As the world marks World AIDS Day, Gujarat has reaffirmed its commitment to public health with a series of robust initiatives focused on HIV prevention, treatment, and social inclusion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The state's comprehensive approach, anchored in community engagement and accessible healthcare, is helping bridge gaps between medical care and social awareness. Working in coordination with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), the Gujarat State AIDS Control Society (GSACS) has taken a leading role in ensuring free, reliable, and stigma-free treatment for people living with HIV (PLHIV).

Advertisement

According to Ketul Amin, Joint Director (Blood Transfusion Services & IEC) at GSACS, the state has created a strong support network under the Health and Family Welfare Department. "Across Gujarat, we provide free medical check-ups for all PLHIV patients. There are 48 government-run ART centres in the state where these services are available at no cost," Dr Amin said.

Advertisement

Gujarat currently operates 61 Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) centres offering free testing and treatment, alongside Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) that provide confidential check-ups. The state has also deployed mobile medical buses to reach remote and rural areas, ensuring accessibility even in the most underserved communities.

One of the success stories of the state's efforts is Pratik Raval, an HIV survivor and employee at GSACS since 2000. "My work focuses on addressing both self-stigma and societal stigma among HIV-positive individuals, helping them rebuild confidence and integrate into mainstream society," said Raval, who credits the state's support systems for transforming his life.

To deepen public understanding, GSACS has embraced traditional art forms as vehicles of awareness. Partnering with local folk troupes and community organisations, the society has conducted street plays and storytelling programmes across villages.

"We recently held awareness events in more than thirteen villages of Bhavnagar," said Shahid Ali Saiyad, an actor with the Takht Charitable Foundation. "People attended in large numbers, listened attentively, and were eager to learn more about AIDS."

With the combined efforts of government departments, healthcare professionals, and grassroots advocates, Gujarat is paving the way for an inclusive and informed society, setting a national benchmark for AIDS prevention and public health outreach. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts