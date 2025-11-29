Gujarat leads by example in AIDS awareness and healthcare outreach

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): As the world marks World AIDS Day, Gujarat has reaffirmed its commitment to public health with a series of robust initiatives focused on HIV prevention, treatment, and social inclusion.

The state's comprehensive approach, anchored in community engagement and accessible healthcare, is helping bridge gaps between medical care and social awareness. Working in coordination with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), the Gujarat State AIDS Control Society (GSACS) has taken a leading role in ensuring free, reliable, and stigma-free treatment for people living with HIV (PLHIV).

According to Ketul Amin, Joint Director (Blood Transfusion Services & IEC) at GSACS, the state has created a strong support network under the Health and Family Welfare Department. "Across Gujarat, we provide free medical check-ups for all PLHIV patients. There are 48 government-run ART centres in the state where these services are available at no cost," Dr Amin said.

Gujarat currently operates 61 Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) centres offering free testing and treatment, alongside Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) that provide confidential check-ups. The state has also deployed mobile medical buses to reach remote and rural areas, ensuring accessibility even in the most underserved communities.

One of the success stories of the state's efforts is Pratik Raval, an HIV survivor and employee at GSACS since 2000. "My work focuses on addressing both self-stigma and societal stigma among HIV-positive individuals, helping them rebuild confidence and integrate into mainstream society," said Raval, who credits the state's support systems for transforming his life.

To deepen public understanding, GSACS has embraced traditional art forms as vehicles of awareness. Partnering with local folk troupes and community organisations, the society has conducted street plays and storytelling programmes across villages.

"We recently held awareness events in more than thirteen villages of Bhavnagar," said Shahid Ali Saiyad, an actor with the Takht Charitable Foundation. "People attended in large numbers, listened attentively, and were eager to learn more about AIDS."

With the combined efforts of government departments, healthcare professionals, and grassroots advocates, Gujarat is paving the way for an inclusive and informed society, setting a national benchmark for AIDS prevention and public health outreach. (ANI)

