Home / World / Gujarati food to Israeli delicacies: Jerusalem restaurateur prepares special menu for PM Modi during his visit

Gujarati food to Israeli delicacies: Jerusalem restaurateur prepares special menu for PM Modi during his visit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:05 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jerusalem [Israel], February 25 (ANI): From pearl millet rotis to freshly prepared hummus and falafel, a unique blend of Indian and Israeli flavours is being readied in Jerusalem for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he undertakes his two-day state visit to Israel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv for his February 25 to February 26 state visit at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to be treated to a specially curated spread featuring delicacies from his home state of Gujarat as well as traditional Israeli cuisine.

Renowned restaurateur and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award recipient Reena Pushkarna is spearheading the culinary preparations, crafting a menu that reflects both PM Modi's Gujarati roots and Israel's iconic cuisine.

"We have prepared Gujarati food. And we got special permission to make this because last time I couldn't make much Gujarati food," Pushkarna told ANI.

"This time we have arranged it with dry fruits, pearl millet flour, millets -- everything. We will serve it freshly made and hot," She added.

Alongside traditional Gujarati dishes, the Prime Minister will also be offered vegetarian Israeli specialities.

"We will also feed him some Israeli food. Hummus, tahina, and falafel -- these are known worldwide and are purely vegetarian. Local shakshuka or salad, without eggs. We will try to have him taste those as well," she said.

Pushkarna recalled that PM Modi had earlier visited Israel when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and had sampled local cuisine at the time.

"I have known him since then. Perhaps his taste will return, and we can give him a little taste of Israeli food again," she said.

Beyond the menu, Pushkarna described the visit as emotionally significant for Israelis.

"This visit is very, very important. For the last two years, it's been a very sad country. The smiles don't reach the eyes and we are really praying that the war doesn't start again," she said, reflecting the prevailing regional tensions.

"At a time when many are afraid to come to Israel, suddenly we hear that Modi ji is coming. We have all become very emotional about this trip -- he is not coming just for our Prime Minister; he is coming for all Israelis," she added.

Pushkarna also expressed hope that India could play a constructive role in ongoing peace efforts in the region.

"To show that 'I am with you all.' In the peace process happening now, India's role should be very significant. He is known on both sides; he has friends on both sides. Friendship on both sides can bring peace to Israel," she said.

As Jerusalem readies for high-level diplomatic engagements, in one kitchen at least, diplomacy is also being plated -- with a warm serving of Gujarati hospitality and a side of Middle Eastern tradition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

