Gunfire by NY revellers in Pak leaves 22 hurt

PTI

Islamabad, January 1

Pakistan’s New Year celebrations were marred by customary gunfire by the exuberant revellers in several big cities, injuring at least 22 people, including children and women, in Karachi.

As the clock struck midnight to announce the arrival of the new year on Saturday, the port city resonated with the sounds of heavy gunfire.

Several, including a child and women, were injured in the aerial firing in different parts of Karachi despite a ban on the display of firearms.

The new year celebrations have been controversial in Pakistan as clerics look down on the revelries.