Gunman fires at US mission in Lebanon

Beirut, June 5

A gunman fired shots at the US embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday and was wounded in an exchange of fire with troops, Lebanese army said.

The army said the attacker, a Syrian national, was detained and taken to hospital for treatment and soldiers were searching through the area for other gunmen.

The US embassy said small arms fire was reported near its entrance in the morning but that the facility and staff were safe.

US ambassador Lisa Johnson is currently travelling outside Lebanon, according to diplomatic sources. —Reuters