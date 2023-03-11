Gunman shoots 7 at church in Germany, kills himself

Hamburg, March 10

A gunman in Germany shot dead seven persons, including an unborn child, before killing himself at a Jehovah’s Witness worship hall in the city of Hamburg, police and prosecutors said on Friday.

An unspecified number of other people were wounded, some of them seriously.

The 35-year-old Philipp Fusz, a German citizen and former Jehovah’s Witness, used a semi-automatic pistol he had legally owned since December in the shooting on Thursday evening, a Hamburg state prosecutor said at a joint news conference with the police.

The victims included four men and two women, and an unborn child, the prosecutor said. The Hamburg police said the mother survived.

Security officials said the motive remained unknown, but a political reason had been ruled out. Police who raided his flat after the shooting found 15 loaded magazines of ammunition. The officials said about 50 people were at an event held in the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall when the shooting started.

When police arrived, the shooter ran to the floor above and shot himself, the officials said, praising police for a quick response they said possibly avoided more deaths. The building, a nondescript block in a residential area, has been used by the group as a place of worship for several years, resident Annelore Peemueller said.

A phone footage from another resident showed a person outside the building shooting in through a window. “I heard loud gunshots,” said the witness, who declined to give his name. “I saw a man shooting at a window with a firearm.”

Germany has been shaken by a number of shootings in the last few years. In February 2020, a gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, including migrants from Turkey, in the western town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother. — Agencies