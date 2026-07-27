Gunmen attack community in northwestern Nigeria and kill 30 people, residents say

Gunmen attacked a community in northwestern Nigeria, killing at least 30 people and injuring several others, residents said Monday.

Advertisement

The attack occurred late Sunday night in the Naridon village in Kaduna state's Kaura council area, said Derek Christopher, chairman of the civil society group Southern Kaduna Peace and Security Network.

Advertisement

"The same community was attacked last year around this time," Christopher said in a statement.

Advertisement

Raphael Joshua, a resident who was helping the injured, told The Associated Press that bodies of the victims had been deposited at a nearby hospital and that arrangements were being made for their burials.